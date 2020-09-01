Jackson police search for runaway 15-year-old boy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a runaway teenager.

Investigators said Gredrick Brown, 15, was last seen on August 30, 2020, at 201 Gaylyn Drive in Jackson. He was wearing a white tee-shirt, blue shorts and white Fila shoes.

If you know where Brown is located, call Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

