JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a runaway teenager.
Investigators said Gredrick Brown, 15, was last seen on August 30, 2020, at 201 Gaylyn Drive in Jackson. He was wearing a white tee-shirt, blue shorts and white Fila shoes.
If you know where Brown is located, call Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump calls Kenosha violence ‘domestic terrorism’
- ABB plant employees hold memorial for fallen coworkers of COVID-19
- Mexican consulates in US emphasizing workers’ rights this week
- Mississippi Moment: Warren Strain returns home
- Jackson police search for runaway 15-year-old boy