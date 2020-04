JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

Shania Bassett, 16, was last seen at a home on Woodacre Road in Jackson on April 14, 2020.

Investigators said she was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue/pink shoes. Bassett ran away from home in February 2020 before she was safely located.

If you know where Bassett is located, call Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).