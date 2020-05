JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is looking a runaway teen.

According to JPD, Toni Lushun Peterson, 16, has been missing since November 13, 2019. She was last seen at 4777 Medgar Evers in Jackson. What she was wearing on the day of her disappearance is unknown.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Peterson, you are asked to call Sharon Jordan with the Jackson Police Department at 601-960- 2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.