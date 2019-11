The Jackson Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a food truck from a business.

A white pickup truck, with a silver tool box in the back, was caught on camera hooking up the Gators BBQ food truck. The theft happened on Terry Road last week.

If you know who the suspect is, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).