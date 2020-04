JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find an unmarked police vehicle that was stolen from the city impound lot this weekend.

The vehicle is a black ’08 Nissan Pathfinder, and it’s similar to the one pictured below.

#JPD is in search of one of it’s unmarked police vehicle, similar to the one pictured below. Vehicle was stolen from the city impound lot this weekend and is a black ‘08 Nissan Pathfinder, tag HXG5558, with tinted windows. Vehicle is equipped with interior emergency lights. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3QE3CzaHJt — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) April 20, 2020

The tag number is HXG5558, and the vehicle has tinted windows. It’s also equipped with interior emergency lights.

If you know where the vehicle is located, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).