JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a suspect, who is wanted for burglarizing a local car dealership.

Investigators said the burglary happened last week. The suspect took computer equipment from the business.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,500 reward.