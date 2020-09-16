Jackson police search for Terry Road burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a burglary suspect.
The incident happened at a local business in the 4600 block of Terry Road.
If you know where the suspect is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
