Jackson police search for Terry Road burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a burglary suspect.

The incident happened at a local business in the 4600 block of Terry Road.

If you know where the suspect is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

