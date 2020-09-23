Jackson police search for two missing men

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department has issued a missing person alert for two Jackson men.

Police are searching for 33-year-old Shaun Madding. He is described as a black male, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 165 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, in the 1000 block of Capri Circle, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean pants and black or red shoes.

58-year-old Billy Logan, Sr. is described as a black male, six feet and two inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Monday, August 3 in the 700 block of Roseneath Street.

Anyone with information regarding whereabouts of Madding or Logan are urged to contact the Special Victim Unity at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

