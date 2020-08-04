Jackson police search for two missing men

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two missing men. The two cases are not connected.

In the first case, investigators are looking for Nicholas Thomas. He was last seen on July 13, 2020, at 2725 Teresa Drive in Jackson.

In the second case, police are looking for Arthur L. Winters. He was last seen on July 13, 2020, at 1539 W. Capitol Street in Jackson.

If you know where the men are located, contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

