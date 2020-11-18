Jackson police search for woman who disappeared on Nov. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Police said 27-year-old Tori Moses was last seen in the vicinity of Medgar Evers Boulevard. She is described as five feet and two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Moses suffers from a condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact Jackson police at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES: