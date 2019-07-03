Jackson Police searching for missing 60-year-old man

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing 60-year-old man.

Edward Stratley is described as six feet tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a black and gray beard.

Police said Stratley was last seen on June 26, 2019, at his home on Williams Drive. He was wearing dark colored clothing. According to JPD, Stratley suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where Stratley is, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).