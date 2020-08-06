Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jackson police searching for missing people & runaways

News
Posted: / Updated:
Jackson Police Dept. Generic_1525385914118.jpg.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find several missing people and runaways. The cases are not connected.

The missing people are Nah’via Griffin, Elizabeth Gamblin, Zebulom Reichert and Rickie Lee Donnell. Earlier this week, police said Arthur L. Winters and Nicholas Thomas were reported missing.

Investigators said the missing runaways are Johnny Earl Clark II, Annslea Curtis, Amiyah Lee, Z’kyia Winford, Z’Yarkaral Windford and Jonathan Williams.

If you know where any of these people are located, contact Detective Janice Henderson at 601-960-2328, 601-213-6907 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories