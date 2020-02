JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to find a runaway juvenile. Sylvia Williams was last seen on February 1, 2020, at 160 Grandview Circle.

According to Jackson Police, Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown pants and flip flops.

She also ran away from home in August 2019.

If you know where Williams is, contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).