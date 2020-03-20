1  of  2
Jackson Police seize guns, drugs and cash in two traffic stops

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department made two major drug busts and seized guns, drugs and cash. The first bust brought in $19,000.

Investigators said the first bust happened on Highway 80 during a traffic stop. A police K-9 found about three pounds of crystal meth. Officers also found money and several weapons. Lorenzo Sutton of Jackson was arrested in that case and faces drug trafficking charges.

During the second stop, officers found marijuana edibles. The drugs are worth between $5,000 and $10,000. Eric Mathis of Clinton was charged with possession with intent to sell.

