Jackson Police to hold Citizens’ Police Academy in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department’s next Citizens’ Police Academy is scheduled for March 23-30, 2020.

According to JPD, the mission for the event is to educate and inform the community; to provide a forum for police and community interaction; to identify community problems, needs and concerns; and to foster a partnership with the community and the police department.

The sessions are conducted from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Police Training Academy and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Police Firing Range for the SWAT/Bomb presentation and firearms instruction.

Enrollment is open until March 13. For more information or for registration, contact the Office of Community Relations at 601-960-1389.