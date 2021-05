Jackson police along with the department’s chaplains will host a prayer vigil on the front steps of their headquarters Thursday, May, 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police along with the department’s chaplains will host a prayer vigil for the city Thursday, May 6 in honor of National Day of Prayer.

The vigil will take place on the front steps of the department’s headquarters located on East Pascagoula Street at 2:00 p.m.

Social distancing policies will be followed.