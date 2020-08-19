Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jackson police warn neighbors about phone scam

News
Posted: / Updated:

File photo via WSPA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is warning neighbors about a phone scam. They said a caller identified themselves as the City of Jackson Chief of Police and asked for personal information, such as a social security number.

According to JPD, the Chief of Police will not call anyone requesting their personal information.

“Telephone scammers use scripts to try to steal your money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity. If you think you’ve been the victim of a spoofing scam, you can file a complainant with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Online,” said Officer Sam Brown, public information officer for JPD.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories