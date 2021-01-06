JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home.
The incident happened in the 500 block of Badger Drive. The woman was found just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said it appeared the victim was assaulted.
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Stay peaceful!’ President Trump tells supporters to support police as Capitol is overrun
- Jackson police: Woman assaulted, found dead inside home
- Videos, photos show protestors inside the US Capitol
- Business owner in Byram plowing through pandemic
- FACT CHECK: Trump’s false claims on a day of reckoning