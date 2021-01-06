Jackson police: Woman assaulted, found dead inside home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Badger Drive. The woman was found just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said it appeared the victim was assaulted.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

