Jackson police: Woman shot, critically injured after entering ex-partner’s home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot after she gained entry into her ex-partner’s home.
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Rainey Road just before 11:00 Wednesday night.
Police said this was a domestic-related shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
There are no charges pending at this time.
