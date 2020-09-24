Jackson police: Woman shot, critically injured after entering ex-partner’s home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot after she gained entry into her ex-partner’s home.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Rainey Road just before 11:00 Wednesday night.

Police said this was a domestic-related shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

There are no charges pending at this time.

