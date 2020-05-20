Jackson Prep to offer summer school classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Students across Mississippi will have the opportunity to get ready for their next grade level by taking Jackson Prep’s summer school classes.

“We recognized that many students in Mississippi may have fallen behind in their school work during the last 9 weeks. We are offering an opportunity for them to ‘catch up’ to where they need to be in order to roll into the fall semester prepared for the next grade level,” said Reta Haire, incoming Head of Junior High.

With that goal in mind, Jackson Prep created four unique three-week, non-credit

courses open to any student from any school:

PREParing for 6th Grade

PREParing for 7th Grade

PREParing for 8th Grade

PREParing for 9th Grade

These courses are specifically designed to prepare students to be successful as they matriculate into their next grade level. Students will work with teachers in math, grammar, composition, and reading comprehension.

“The most exciting part of our PREParing courses is that any student from any school can attend. The courses are not exclusive to Prep students, although we welcome Prep students to take them. We see this educational opportunity as a way to serve our community as a whole,” said Head of School Lawrence Coco.

Jackson Prep is also offering summer school courses to 8th through 12th grade students that will fulfill Carnegie units required for college admission. Many of these courses are open to any student from any school as well.

Students in grades 6th through 12th will be able to take classes in a mix of learning environments— from remote learning to in-person classroom experiences.

To find out more about summer school at Jackson Prep and to apply for the PREParing courses, visit here.