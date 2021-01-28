Jackson prepares to protect water mains during cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Anytime there is cold weather, Jackson neighbors should expect a possible water main break.

With cold temperatures expected overnight, Dr. Charles Williams, the director of the public works department, discusses how the city is preparing for water main breaks.

“If they see water that is leaking in the pavement or on the side of the road, just call our system, and let us know. And we will try to get a crew over as quick as we can to get it prepared,” he stated.

The number for the city’s system is 311.