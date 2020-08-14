Jackson Public School District cancels fall competitions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced it will cancel sports and co-curricular activities for the fall semester due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

JPS will implement the following measures:

Conduct small group workout sessions emphasizing technique and skill development.

Create highlight videos introducing senior scholar-athletes to college coaches.

Conduct a winter football combine to showcase senior scholar-athletes.

Provide a strength and conditioning advisor for all scholar athletes and cheerleaders.

Provide small group tumbling, stunt and technical assistance for cheerleaders.

Provide small group music lessons for band members.

On Thursday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m., Jackson Public Schools will host a Zoom Conference Call for parents, coaches, and students to inform them about supports the District will have in place for the fall semester. Participants may follow these steps to participate:

Call 1-312-626-6799.

Submit Meeting ID: 858-7762-5143.

Enter the Password: jpssports

Or join the online Zoom Meeting at www.jackson.k12.ms.us/AthleticsZoom .

“I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions that make safety our top priority,” said JPS Athletic Director Daryl Jones. “As we will not be able to host competitions with teams in a way that we can comply with the guidance from all levels of government and health officials, we must put safety first.”

District leaders said they will collaborate with the Mississippi High School Activities Association and local health officials to determine how to proceed in the spring semester.

