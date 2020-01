JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to severe weather and possible flooding expected Saturday, all district activities for the Jackson Public School District have been canceled.

According to Sherwin Johnson, this includes the lady’s basketball tournament at Lanier High and the Murrah vs. Columbia soccer games at South Jackson Field.

The district will make a decision Saturday afternoon concerning the boys’ basketball tournament. The tournament is scheduled for Monday, January 20, at Lanier.