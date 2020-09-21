Jackson Public Schools expands free meal program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced it will expand its free meal program. In accordance with the USDA new guidelines, the district will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all students and citizens.

According to JPS leaders, you do not have to be a JPS student or provide school credentials to receive meals. You must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

The serving time will be 11a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The free meals began Monday, September 14, 2020, and will continue until December 18 at the schools listed below.

JPS Free Breakfast and Lunch Locations

Bailey APAC Middle 1900 North State Street Bates/Cardozo Complex 3180 McDowell Road Ext. Blackburn Middle 1311 West Pearl Street Boyd Elementary 4531 Broadmeadow Drive Forest Hill High 2607 Raymond Road Galloway Elementary 186 Idlewild Street Kirksey Middle 5677 Highland Drive Lanier High 833 West Maple Street McLeod Elementary (Starting Oct. 1) 1616 Sandlewood Place McWillie Elementary 4851 McWillie Circle Murrah High 1400 Murrah Drive Northwest Jackson IB Middle 7020 Highway 49 North Peeples Middle 2940 Belvedere Drive Smith Elementary (Starting Oct. 1) 3900 Parkway Avenue Van Winkle Elementary 1655 Whiting Road

For more information, contact the JPS Child Nutrition Department at (601) 960-8911.

LATEST STORIES: