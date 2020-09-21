Jackson Public Schools expands free meal program

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced it will expand its free meal program. In accordance with the USDA new guidelines, the district will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all students and citizens.

According to JPS leaders, you do not have to be a JPS student or provide school credentials to receive meals. You must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

The serving time will be 11a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The free meals began Monday, September 14, 2020, and will continue until December 18 at the schools listed below.

                                              JPS Free Breakfast and Lunch Locations

Bailey APAC Middle1900 North State Street
Bates/Cardozo Complex3180 McDowell Road Ext.
Blackburn Middle1311 West Pearl Street
Boyd Elementary4531 Broadmeadow Drive
Forest Hill High2607 Raymond Road
Galloway Elementary186 Idlewild Street
Kirksey Middle5677 Highland Drive
Lanier High833 West Maple Street
McLeod Elementary (Starting Oct. 1)1616 Sandlewood Place
McWillie Elementary4851 McWillie Circle
Murrah High1400 Murrah Drive
Northwest Jackson IB Middle7020 Highway 49 North
Peeples Middle2940 Belvedere Drive
Smith Elementary (Starting Oct. 1)3900 Parkway Avenue
Van Winkle Elementary1655 Whiting Road

For more information, contact the JPS Child Nutrition Department at (601) 960-8911.

