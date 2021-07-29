Jackson Public Schools hosts job fair ahead of new school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) are looking for some fresh faces to add to their staffing ranks. District leaders want to hire a few passionate people to join their team, so they held a job fair on Thursday to scout them out.

Janet Wallace explained what it takes to work for JPS as recruitment office manager

“Those who are committed to excellence for our scholars. That doesn’t just include those in the classroom. Child nutrition is so important to our scholars. Transportation, getting them to and from classes, anyone who is willing to provide excellence for all of our scholars,” explained Janet Wallace, recruitment office manager for JPS.

Mary Grayer and Ebony Graves work in the nutrition department. They have an additional set of standards.

Grayer said, “We’re looking for dependable people. We’re looking for people that love to work with kids and also have a happy demeanor.”

“Have a love for kids, a positive attitude, a love for kids because we love what we do,” said Graves.

Applications are still open. JPS hires year-round, not just at specific job fairs.