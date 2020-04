JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District is mourning the loss of one of its staff members.

Below is a statement from Spann Elementary:

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of one of our beautiful staff members. Shalondra Rollins was dedicated, compassionate, and committed to the student body of Spann. She left a remarkable legacy that will be forever remembered. Please keep her family in your prayers. Spann Elementary

Rollins’ cause of death has not been released.