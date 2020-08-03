Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jackson Public Schools warn parents about laptop giveaway post

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) issued a warning to parents about a recent post about a laptop giveaway.

According to district leaders, the event is not sponsored by JPS. They’re cautioning all JPS families about providing sensitive information being asked for in the post.

Leaders suggest parents never send that kind of information via email to a generic, unofficial account.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories