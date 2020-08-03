Jackson Public Schools warn parents about laptop giveaway post

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) issued a warning to parents about a recent post about a laptop giveaway.
According to district leaders, the event is not sponsored by JPS. They’re cautioning all JPS families about providing sensitive information being asked for in the post.
Leaders suggest parents never send that kind of information via email to a generic, unofficial account.
