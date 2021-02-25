Jackson Public Works director discusses efforts to restore water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams held a news conference on Thursday regarding updates on the efforts to restore water pressure to Jackson customers.

Dr. Williams estimated about half of Jackson’s water supply still needs to be addressed. That means the city is making good progress, but there is a lot of work remaining.

He also shared that he and other city leaders have heard community members’ concerns, and they are working as hard as they can to get things back to normal as soon as possible.



The aim is to have the rest of the city’s water pressure back by the end of the week, according to Dr. Williams.