Jackson crews begin water sampling in order to lift boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said the city is “a lot better today” than it was four weeks ago when winter storms affected the city’s water system.

Williams said some areas in South Jackson are experiencing low water pressure. City-wide, the PSI level has been close to 90. Williams also said a majority of the storage tanks have been filled, and crews are working on three tanks.

Crews have also repaired 83 water main breaks.

Williams said crews are taking water samples on Monday in order to see if the water is safe to drink. Currently, the city’s surface water system is under a boil water notice. The boil water alert for the city’s well water connections has been lifted.

The samples will be sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) for testing. According to Williams, the earliest the boil water notice could be lifted would be on Wednesday, March 17.