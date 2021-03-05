Jackson Public Works director gives update on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Friday, Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said the PSI level for the city’s water system was at 85. He said he feels “encouraged” by the progress.

Earlier this week, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba sent a letter to Governor Tate Reeves asking for $47 million to address issues at the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released a statement about the issue and said lawmakers are hopeful the city would receive funding from the third COVID relief bill.

The water crisis in the Capital City is of great concern to our office. We are very interested in the city’s plan for efficiently and sustainably shoring up infrastructure. We are also hopeful that the federal funds the city is set to receive from the third COVID relief bill will be helpful to address these needs.” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Miss.

During a special City Council meeting on Friday, Lumumba stated funding for routine maintenance and repairs over the years failed because of the “enterprise system” with billing processes lacking revenue. Lumumba and Williams want studies to be conducted with the help of the Mississippi State Department of health to see what went wrong.