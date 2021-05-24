Jackson Public Works director provides update on efforts to fix wells

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Monday, May 24.

The mayor, along with Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams, will provide an update on the efforts to fix the wells on the Jackson Maddox Well System.

Lumumba will also discuss National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and issue a proclamation that honors the late C.T. Vivian, who was a leader in the civil rights movement.

The news conference will start at 1:00 p.m. at the Warren G. Hood Building. If the livestream does not work, click here to watch the news conference.