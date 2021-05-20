Jackson Public Works director provides update on repairs to Siwell Road well

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams provided an update Thursday on the repairs to the Siwell Road well.

Williams said it still may take a couple days for it to be fully repaired but progress is being made.

“The well has been disassembled and we have discovered that there is a bad pump, so a contractor is working to secure a new pump. It may take a couple of days in order for us to get back in place.” said Williams.

A temporary water pump will be placed at the Jackson Maddox Well Water System and hopefully have the water restored.

