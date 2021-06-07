Jackson Public Works director provides update on repairs to two wells

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews in Jackson are working to repair the Siwell Road and TV Road wells on the Jackson Maddox Well Water System. Neighbors in the impacted areas can expect disruptions in their service until all repairs are complete.

The City of Jackson’s contractor began work early Monday morning to remove the temporary pump that has been in service at the Siwell Road Well and replace it with a brand new pump. This well will remain offline as work continues over the next few days with an anticipated completion of Thursday, June 10, 2021, weather permitting.

An additional crew was also onsite Monday to take the temporary pump from Siwell Road Well and install it at the TV Road Well. This installation should be completed by Tuesday, June 8, 2021, weather permitting. This temporary pump will assist in adding additional water into the well system while the Siwell Road well is offline.

“The reason we’re moving the temporary pump over to TV Road is to get water in the system. We continue to repair Siwell Road. That new pump is in, and we’ll be working over the next few days to get that installed. This is a very tedious and labor-intensive part of the work because we have to put the piping shaft back in and some of that will have to be welded,” said Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams.

Another new pump has been secured for the TV Road Well. However, delivery is anticipated in about a week.

Around 2,000 customers are impacted by this outage on the two well lines. If anyone does have water coming through, you are asked to conserve as much as possible.