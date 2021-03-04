Jackson’s water system reaches higher PSI level after setback on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After setbacks from filters being clogged by debris at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant on Wednesday, Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said the debris has been cleared, and the PSI level reached 85 on Thursday.

If the PSI level can stay at 85 and inch closer to 90 daily, Williams believes the entire system could be back up and running during the weekend. Once the tanks are filled, he said the city will be sampling, which could lead to the city-wide boil water alert being lifted.

Crews are still working to repair water main breaks in the city. The city is experiencing more than 20 confirmed line breaks, which could grow. Williams said the line breaks also contribute to areas being without water in the city.

Some of the areas without water are in South Jackson, including Forest hill Road, Shannon Dale Drive and McCluer Road. There are also areas in West Jackson that still don’t have water.

As a result of the water crisis, Williams said he played a role in helping Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba write a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves, asking for $47 million in aid to repair the city’s water system.

“We have issues that are at the plant and issues in the distribution system. So what I hope that if it is approved, this is a start for us to move projects that can improve both the water treatment facilities, but also the water distribution systems,” said Williams.

