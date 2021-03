JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), clients who receive Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) services from the department will soon be using a new cardholder website to manage their benefits.

During the evening hours of March 11 and early morning hours on March 12, MDHS will be moving from the Eppicard website (www.eppicard.com) to the new Go Program website (www.goprogram.com). Clients will not have to order a new card. Their current benefits card will still be active and available for use.