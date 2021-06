MONDAY: A Heat Advisory is in effect today for Central Mississippi as feels like temperatures could reach up to 110 degrees this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with just passing clouds today, but quickly warming temperatures. We reach the 90s by lunchtime, with a heat index of 102. Then this afternoon, highs reach the middle 90s with a heat index of 107 degrees in the Jackson Metro. There will be a 30% chance for a stray downpour or storms by early evening after the peak heating of the day.

LATE WEEK: We continue the triple digit heat tomorrow, but slowly the humidity decreases for later on in the week. Highs will continue in the lower 90s, but sunshine is expected for the rest of the week with no rain chances.