Jackson reaches 100 homicides for the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Jackson has crossed into triple digit homicides and we are just in the early days of September. If the killing continues at this rate, we could see close to 150 deaths.

Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler says a solution he has in mind is a street crimes task force that will be identified as the gun suppression unit with all 8 municipalities in the city of Jackson. What this task force is designed to do is take guns off the streets that belong to convicted felons. Crisler says the way to do this is by having check-points.

Crisler says the check-point stops will operate like normal. Checking licenses, checking the health and safety of the community to make sure people are not driving under the influence, etc. And in that exchange of verifying that they are legally operating the vehicle, officers will be able see if there are anything in the vehicle that the officer needs to be concerned about.

He adds that people will only have their vehicles checked if officers have a probable cause.

He also wants to start a program where local leaders take at-risk youth under their wings to teach and tutor them on being productive citizens.

Hopefully, to keep them from being another person either behind or in front of yet another gun.

Crisler is on the long list of candidates hoping to fill the seat of the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The election will be held on November 2.