Jackson Redevelopment Authority welcomes Latoya Cutts as new executive director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Latoya Cutts, the former downtown manager and head of development for Albany, Georgia, has been named as the new executive director for the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA).

“We were very pleased with the caliber of candidates who were interested in coming to Jackson,” said JRA Vice Chairman Alex Lawson, Jr. “However, Latoya Cutts quickly rose to the top because of her prior experience and the results she achieved in her career. We’re excited about the future with her leading the organization.”

Cutts has worked in municipal government as the City of Albany’s Downtown Manager/Executive Director and as the City of Albany’s director for the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“We are so excited to welcome Mrs. Cutts on board. She has extensive experience as a leader in city government, leading federally funded programs, working with development authorities on public-private development programs/projects, and leading strategic planning and organizational development initiatives,” said JRA Board Chairman John Dinkins. “These skills are going to be invaluable to the JRA and our efforts to fulfill the mission of making a positive impact in urban renewal in the City of Jackson”.

Cutts is slated to begin her tenure with JRA on July 20.

