JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service.

The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from the previous $20.80 fee. Leaders said customers will see the increased garbage fee reflected on their monthly water-sewer bills.

The Jackson City Council voted in July to increase the garbage collection fee.

According to Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7, the rate increase was necessary because garbage collection has become more costly, and the city has a budget deficit.

The city is not paying Richard’s Disposal to pick up garbage because a contract is not in place. The company filed a lawsuit against the city seeking payment for its service.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba appealed a lower court’s decision saying he could not veto a negative action of the city council.