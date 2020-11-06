Jackson robbery suspect flees scene on bicycle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect who robbed a convenience store on Monday, November 2.
The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Bounds Street. Police said the armed suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and got away on a bicycle.
If you have any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
