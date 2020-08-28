Jackson Salvation Army begins journey to Lake Charles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Friday is the day…

“They’re going to take those trailers, transporting them to Lake Charles,” explained Terry Lightheart, Emergency Disaster Services Director of the Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Salvation Army is going on a six hour trek where it will provide meals after Hurricane Laura for people who lost anything from a few shingles off their roof… to everything.

“We have assessed the needs that are in that area and that’ll be ongoing,” Lightheart said. “We are pushing supplies and resources to the hardest it areas in southwest Louisiana.”

This division of the Salvation Army services is for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, meaning it’s not uncommon for a branch to get called on for an out of state mission.

“We would get the support from Louisiana,” Lightheart said. “We always do that throughout the south. As you know we are all prone to having hurricanes and we are here to support one another.”

Salvation Army couldn’t do it alone…

“The vendors that we work with that also provide some of their services for free such as Total Transportation,” Lightheart said.

“I think I speak for everyone at Total,” said Dustin Smith, Total Transportation’s Internal Manger. “It’s just such an honor to be able to help out a good cause and people in need.”

Lightheart said their mobile kitchen units will be able to provide up to 10,000 meals per day,

which could be last for at least two weeks.

Salvation Army encourages anyone to donate or to volunteer. For more information please visit refer to their website.