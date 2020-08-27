Jackson Salvation Army called to Lake Charles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson’s Salvation Army branch is going to help Hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana this Friday.

“We have our two big trucks –our canteen and our catering truck– that are packing up and getting ready,” communications director Michelle Hartfield explained. “They’re going to head down to Lake Charles to join the command team down there.”

Hartfield said their mission, even when on someone else’s turf, is consistent.

“Our mission as always is just to get down there help find out where we’re needed and do whatever needs to be done,” Hartfield said.

Hartfield added that this kind of work is never fun. It’s very challenging, but it is rewarding and it’s always worth it when she knows she’s been able to help other people in need.

“It’s always a good experience to be able to go and help and serve,” Hartfield added. “That’s what we’re here to do.

Their trucks will be able to provide meals for people who are without power and have lost all of their food.

One of them even has a built in kitchen so that they can prepare on the go.

“We’ll start out mainly with focusing on food,” Hartfield said. “As recovery begins to shift we’ll work on more long term things shelter, helping with bill recovery, and all of that.”

Hartfield said she’s not sure how long her team will be in Lake Charles, but that they’re up for the challenge.

If you would like to make a contribution to their recovery efforts please visit the Salvation Army website to donate.

LATEST STORIES: