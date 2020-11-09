Jackson school, homes evacuated after crews cut gas line

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson school and several homes were evacuated on Monday after a gas line was accidentally cut. The incident happened in the Oak Forest Drive area near Marshall Elementary School.

According to leaders with Atmos Energy, a utility crew was working in the area and accidentally cut the line. There’s no word on how long the repairs will last.

Jackson firefighters and officials with the Jackson Public School District evacuated the school and several homes as a safety precaution. No injuries have been reported.

No students where at the elementary school, because they are learning remotely.

