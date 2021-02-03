Jackson selected as site for Keith Haring Fitness Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Arts Council (GJAC) is announced that Jackson has been selected as one of only ten national location sites for a Limited Edition Signature Series Keith Haring Fitness Court.

A City of Jackson park will be located at the intersection of State Street and Woodrow Wilson

Boulevard.

CEO of Visit Jackson, Rickey Thigpen says, this will be great for tourism as many people are expected to travel to see this park. He adds that the park will be in a great location as well. Surrounded by hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, etc.

What makes the park unique is, the National Fitness Campaign has collaborated with the Keith Haring foundation to unite art and fitness across America.

Kevin Haring was an artist, who’s pop art and graffiti like work grew in the New York city streets of the 1980s. His imagery “has become a widely recognize visual language.” The design of the fitness court will immolate his art work.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is excited about the court as well. He say “this is an example of Jackson’s rising reputation as a radical city doing incredible things.”