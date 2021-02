JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Saturday football game scheduled between Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and Jackson State University (JSU) has been postponed.

The game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes among the MVSU program.

According to JSU, a makeup date has been scheduled for Sunday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.