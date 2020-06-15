Jackson State awarded $8,000 to support adult literacy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Jackson State University’s Continuing Education Learning Center (CELC) an $8,000 grant to support adult literacy.

Marquita Shelby, lead instructor at the CELC, said, “A primary goal of the Continuing Education Learning Center, Adult Basic Education (ABE) program is to increase the literacy level of learners and the attainment of the general equivalency diploma, which are critical to improving their economic viability. As lead instructor in the ABE program I am especially appreciative to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for their valued support of the important work of the JSU CELC.”

“Do what is best,” said Dr. Carlos Wilson, interim director of the School of Lifelong Learning. “When given the opportunity to help a person or a community or an organization achieve a goal do what you can to make it happen. That is what Dollar General Literacy Foundation has done for Jackson State University and our Continuing Education Learning Center, and that is our goal for the students and the community we serve in the Jackson metro area.”

The adult education classes at the Continuing Education Learning Center provide adults the opportunity to earn high school credentials. CELC measures career and college-readiness skills.

