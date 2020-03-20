Jackson State cancels Blue & White Week; Spring football game canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Division of Athletics has canceled the 2020 Blue & White Week due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The cancellation includes the following events:

The Jackson State Faculty/Staff vs. Greeks Basketball game

#GivingTuesday

Student-Athlete Banquet

Spring Taste of Thee

USA Football First Down Camp

14th Annual Sweetness 5K Run/Walk

JSU Fan Fest

JSU Alumni Flag Football Game

Blue & White Spring Football game

The 2nd Annual Ashley Robinson Golf Tournament and JSU Legends Banquet have been postponed to later this summer.

“Just like the rest of Tiger Nation, I’m deeply disappointed that we had to cancel Blue & White Week and its events and activities. Our priority is to ensure our student-athletes, staff members, and supporters remain healthy during this uncertain time,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson. “We are already planning for an exciting 2020-21 academic year. We are working diligently to welcome back our student-athletes, staff members, alumni, supporters and the community back to campus.”