Jackson State couple gets engaged at the Orange Blossom Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple of Jackson State lovebirds who bleed blue experienced a special moment in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend.

Karmeen Powell-Childress and Jamarius Mabry met at JSU and while cheering on their beloved Alma Mater against Florida A&M, Jamarius proposed during halftime.

He says he knew he wanted to propose before December, but was waiting on the perfect time. He decided this was the right time because they were surrounded by their Jackson State family.

The couple met when Jamarius was playing football for JSU and Karmeen was a videographer for the football team. “JSU football is very close to our hearts so it really was the perfect moment. I couldn’t have imagined it happening anywhere else” said Karmeen.