Jackson State gets 3 metro area signees

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State picked up 3 signees across the Jackson metro area.

Terry’s defensive tackle Kaleb Graham and cornerback Justin Armstrong.

“I want to bring academics and show that we’re not only athletes — we’re student athletes,” Armstrong said.

“It’s just a blessing to just be able to play college football. It’s my dream come true, my dream school,” Graham said.

Holmes County Central’s John Mitchell will also now suit up for the Tigers.

“Ferocity, my intensity in the game that’s what I believe I can bring to them,” said Mitchell when asked what he can bring to Jackson State’s program.

