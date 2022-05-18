JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) partnered with the Mississippi Women Lawyer’s Association to sponsor a professional clothing drive during Women’s History Month.

The drive collected business attire and shoes that were donated to the Jackson State University’s (JSU) Tiger Career Closet. The Tiger Career Closet, which opened in November 2017, allows JSU students to receive one business outfit complete with shoes and accessories free of charge per semester.

“The professional clothing drive for JSU students gives us an opportunity to empower the next generation of women in the workforce. The donated attire may be just what she wears when she lands the job at her interview or makes an impression her first day on the job,” said Fitch.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.’s Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter raised $1,200 for the Tiger Career Closet. The organization has been supporting the initiative since the closet’s inception. This year marks the sorority’s largest contribution to date.

JSU students can shop the Tiger Career Closet by contacting the Career Services Center online.